Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas toddler

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTAN, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities are searching for a 2-year-old girl who went missing in Rotan, Texas on Friday.

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman. She was seen last at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of County Road 309 and 311 in Rotan.

A 30-year-old man, identified as Reyes Fortuna Figueroa, is suspected to be accompanying the toddler.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fisher County Sheriff’s Office at 325-776-2273.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Governor Andy Bashear and post new COVID-19 restrictions that impact public...
Bowling Green small business owner says new COVID-19 restrictions are hurting Kentucky’s economy
A hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Brewed owner Andrew Cooperrider has made it clear they have no intention of stopping indoor...
Business booms for Lexington coffee shop defying Beshear’s orders
Allen and Monroe's counties reported new COVID-19 numbers
Allen and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported new COVID-19 numbers for Thursday and Friday
Gov. Beshear says Thursday was the highest day ever for New COVID-19 cases

Latest News

FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California
This photo released by the semi-official Fars News Agency shows the scene where Mohsen...
Iran’s president vows revenge over slain military scientist