Advertisement

Bowling Green small business owner says new COVID-19 restrictions are hurting Kentucky’s economy

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last week, Governor Andy Bashear and impost new COVID-19 restrictions that impact public gatherings, restaurants, businesses, and more. These restrictions Bowling Green business owner, Matt cherry says, are hurting Kentucky’s economy, specifically small business.

“I think that the mandates are great, you know, and they’re taking every precaution to try to save lives. But at the same time, I think they need to be more mindful of local small businesses. Me being in a small business myself, I’ve experienced a lot of hard times and everything going on with this because customers aren’t spending money the same way they would be in a normal economy,” said the owner of Motorcars of Bowling Green, Matt Cherry. “We have customers that are waiters, work in restaurants, and everything else who aren’t getting the same kind of compensation they were. So, therefore, they’re not making their car payments on time. There’s a lot of things that are going on with these mandates that are affecting the local economy in a negative way.”

Cherry says people will choose to follow these mandates, or take their business elsewhere, like Tennessee, where mandates currently aren’t in place.

“They’re shutting us down for no reason, honestly. I mean, you got to think basically, you have people that are gonna listen to the mandates, that are going to stay home, that are gonna play by the rules, and then you have people that are going to make that 30-45 minute drive to Nashville to go eat dinner. So that way, Tennessee is benefiting off us being closed, and gaining all the money that would stay in our community if we were open,” said Cherry.

Beshear COVID restrictions reaction

Matt Cherry, a small business owner in Bowling Green, KY says new COVID-19 mandates from Governor Beshear enacted last week are killing Kentucky's economy. More coming up on 13 News at 6 WBKO Television.

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, November 27, 2020

“I know several restaurants who have been severely affected by this. You know, there are several businesses that came out with a paycheck protection plan. And there are several businesses that got it and there several that didn’t, that didn’t qualify or meet qualifications. I was one of those and I took several losses. There were a couple of months there that like I was gonna make it you know, I mean, you can’t just stop business, no matter the case. It has to continue,” said Cherry.

A coffee shop in Lexington, KY that defied the Governor’s new mandates and allowed indoor dining has just lost its food and liquor license.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Brewed owner Andrew Cooperrider has made it clear they have no intention of stopping indoor...
Business booms for Lexington coffee shop defying Beshear’s orders
Allen and Monroe's counties reported new COVID-19 numbers
Allen and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported new COVID-19 numbers for Thursday and Friday
Gov. Beshear says Thursday was the highest day ever for New COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The Purple Door Boutique (WBKO)
Local store participates in Black Friday, looks forward to Small Business Saturday
Stuff the Bus hosts their Turkey Drop in Kentucky
Stuff the Bus hosts their Turkey Drop in Kentucky
Stuff The Bus Turkey Drop in Butler County
Stuff the Bus hosts annual Turkey Drop, delivers meals to families in South-Central Kentucky
Black Friday sign at Belk (WBKO)
‘Not a typical Black Friday’ Most stores emptier than usual for day after Thanksgiving tradition
The Governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates