BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order that dedicated federal coronavirus relief funds in the amount of $40 million for a food and beverage relief fund.

The purpose is to provide assistance to bars and restaurants required to close to in-person services for eligible expenses.

The applications are first come first served and open Monday November 30th.

