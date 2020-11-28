Food and Beverage Relief Fund
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order that dedicated federal coronavirus relief funds in the amount of $40 million for a food and beverage relief fund.
The purpose is to provide assistance to bars and restaurants required to close to in-person services for eligible expenses.
The applications are first come first served and open Monday November 30th.
