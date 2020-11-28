Advertisement

Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates

The Governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
The Governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25. (Courtesy: WKYT)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The new statewide mandate has funeral home directors questioning the necessity for some of their services. The number of guests allowed in attendance has been limited again.

“They can’t go see their family member in the hospital. And when they pass away, they can’t go see them in the funeral home,” said Roy Martin, owner of Dowell and Martin Funeral Home.

There have been almost 2,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the state, and under new restrictions, only 25 people can attend each funeral service.

“99 percent are very understanding, but it’s not fair to them. They don’t like it,” Martin said.

Martin has spent the past week explaining to families they’ll have to choose who will attend their loved one’s funeral service.

“We have a lot of immediate families that are bigger than 25,” said Brian House, funeral director at Laurel Funeral Home.

House says they’re following the governor’s new mandate. Limiting the number of guests, requiring face masks, and distancing people in attendance.

“I had a family recently ask me why I had their family’s funeral listed as private, 25 people only, when just up the road, another funeral home has everything listed as operating business as usual,” House said.

House and Martin say no one’s been enforcing the new mandate, meaning they’re losing business to those not following the order.

“I don’t want to be the funeral home and funeral director that cause Laurel County to get sick,” House said.

While the new mandate may be a difficult reality for already grieving families, House says he’s not willing to risk it to defy the new order.

House says the health department is supposed to be monitoring funeral home directors not following the new restrictions. He says he’s made calls to report the business owners violating the mandate.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Last week, Governor Andy Bashear and post new COVID-19 restrictions that impact public...
Bowling Green small business owner says new COVID-19 restrictions are hurting Kentucky’s economy
A hearing is scheduled for Monday.
Brewed coffee shop heading to court over indoor dining
Brewed owner Andrew Cooperrider has made it clear they have no intention of stopping indoor...
Business booms for Lexington coffee shop defying Beshear’s orders
Allen and Monroe's counties reported new COVID-19 numbers
Allen and Monroe Counties report new COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported new COVID-19 numbers for Thursday and Friday
Gov. Beshear says Thursday was the highest day ever for New COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The Purple Door Boutique (WBKO)
Local store participates in Black Friday, looks forward to Small Business Saturday
Stuff the Bus hosts their Turkey Drop in Kentucky
Stuff the Bus hosts their Turkey Drop in Kentucky
Stuff The Bus Turkey Drop in Butler County
Stuff the Bus hosts annual Turkey Drop, delivers meals to families in South-Central Kentucky
Black Friday sign at Belk (WBKO)
‘Not a typical Black Friday’ Most stores emptier than usual for day after Thanksgiving tradition