Gov. Beshear says Thursday was the highest day ever for New COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -Gov. Andy Beshear announced case information for Thursday and Friday, including the highest number of daily cases ever reported in the state, and the second-highest number of newly confirmed deaths.

“These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pick-up,” said Gov. Beshear. “Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers, and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong, and stop this surge in cases.”

On Thursday, November 26th, the Governor reported 3,870 new cases. In addition, the positivity rate increased to 8.94%.

The Governor reported an additional 32 deaths.

Those reported lost to the virus Thursday included a 73-year-old man from Barren County; a 66-year-old woman from Bell County; an 84-year-old man from Boone County; an 81-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Calloway County; an 86-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County; a 78-year-old woman from Floyd County; an 89-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Graves County; an 88-year-old woman from Hardin County; an 82-year-old woman from Henderson County; a 100-year-old woman from Hickman County; a 69-year-old man from Hopkins County; two women, ages 82 and 95, and an 88-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 63-year-old man from Johnson County; a 92-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man from Lee County; a 91-year-old man from Livingston County; an 88-year-old woman from McCracken County; a 91-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 96-year-old woman and four men, ages 73, 81, 92 and 95, from Pike County; a 75-year-old man from Rockcastle County; an 86-year-old man from Shelby County; and an 84-year-old woman from Warren County.

There were 1,747 Kentuckians hospitalized, 388 in ICU, and 206 on a ventilator.

On Friday, November 27th, the Governor reported 1,747 new cases. In addition, the positivity rate increased to 8.85%.

The Governor reported an additional 4 deaths.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 64-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Henderson County; and two women, ages 61 and 83, from Monroe County.

There were 1,714 Kentuckians hospitalized, 390 in the ICU, and 216 on a ventilator.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.