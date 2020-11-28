Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: Vaccines on the Way, Kentuckians Must Stay Strong

Coronavirus in Kentucky(AP)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to strengthen their resolve in the fight against COVID-19, with the knowledge that help is on the way.

“I know we’re tired. I know many of us are disappointed we couldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving or enjoy Black Friday shopping the way we usually do. But I promise you: we have come so far and we are almost there. Hang on, Team Kentucky,” the Governor said.

Gov. Beshear reminded Kentuckians to shop safely, purchasing gifts online when possible and avoiding crowded stores. If families do need to shop in person, he encouraged them to keep their time inside stores to a minimum and use curbside pickup whenever possible.

“Though we have to do it differently, please support our small businesses this weekend and holiday season,” said Gov. Beshear. “Shopping small supports some of our local businesses that have suffered the most economically as we’ve battled COVID-19. Let’s show them we have their backs.”

Case InformationAs of 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • New cases today: 2,437
  • New deaths today: 14
  • Positivity rate: 8.95%
  • Total deaths: 1,885
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,722
  • Currently in ICU: 408
  • Currently on ventilator: 220

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Boone, Madison, Kenton and McCracken.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.

Those reported lost to the virus today include a 58-year-old woman from Barren County; an 86-year-old man from Hardin County; a 70-year-old woman from Hart County; a 74-year-old man from Logan County; a 73-year-old man from Marshall County; a 73-year-old man from McCracken County; a 66-year-old woman from Metcalfe County; a 75-year-old man from Monroe County; a 79-year-old man from Scott County; and five women, ages 57, 71, 78, 84 and 86, from Warren County.

The Governor again reminded Kentuckians that receiving one negative COVID-19 test result days before a gathering can’t guarantee that you won’t infect others at that event.

“Persistence is key to limiting the spread and preventing further COVID-19 related deaths,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Don’t give in to mask fatigue. Wear your mask correctly. Vaccines are around the corner and may well be the weapon we need to defeat this illness; until then, every Kentuckian has to rise to this great challenge of our times to care for and protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and staying home if you are sick.”

More InformationTo view the full daily reportincidence rate mapnew statewide requirements, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidancered zone countiesred zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

New requirements impact restaurants, bars, social gatherings, indoor fitness and recreation centers, venues and theaters, professional services and schools. See the full executive orders here and here.

