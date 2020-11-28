Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Buddy Morris

This week’s Hometown Hero brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Buddy Morris has been impacting the Bowling Green community for years, including helping to start the annual Thanksgiving meal event at First Christian Church, which now feeds over 1000 people every year.

“Actually, our minister was an interim minister at that time, and he preached on so many preach from Matthew 25, but not the least of these. And it was drawing close to Thanksgiving. And after it was over, I went to him and I said, We need to do something. And he said, What do you want to do? And I said I don’t know. But there are so many people that are hungry during this time. What if we did a Thanksgiving meal and he said to run with it,” said Buddy Morris, Hero.

Buddy Morris also plays a key role at his church as a leader.

“So Buddy is always the first person to volunteer when we have a need, whether it is the food bank, or he has been a part of pretty much every leadership position here at the church he’s currently serving as an elder. But I think that the reason but he means the most to us is less about what he does and more about who he is,” said Rev. Megan Houston, Senior Minister, First Christian Church

When asked what stands out most about Buddy to those who know him best, one characteristic stood out, his friendliness.

“If I had to say anything about him, it’s his friendliness and his ability to not ever meet a stranger and to greet people with warmth and with love, no matter who they are, what they look like. He’s, mentored so many people who maybe have had something in their life that’s hurt them and created problems. His love and support have made a tremendous difference,” said John Wesley, Minister Emeritus, First Christian Church

For his kindness, generosity, and giving heart, we honor Buddy Morris as this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I don’t consider myself a hero. I consider nurses who I see three times a week at cardiac rehab, they are my heroes. Nurses at both hospitals and the doctors, and all of those essential workers, they’re heroes. Because what we’re going through whether people want to consider real or not --is real,” added Morris.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Sponsor - Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers, 1256 Campbell Ln #201, Bowling Green, KY 42104, (270) 782-6000