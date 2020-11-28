Local store participates in Black Friday, looks forward to Small Business Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While the bigger chains held Black Friday sales the day after Thanksgiving, we can’t forget about our local businesses that are participating too.

The Purple Door Boutique on Lovers Lane moved back to Bowling Green a little more than a year and a half ago.

“We’re so excited to be back!” MecKenzie Upton, a manager of the store said. “We have everything for all sizes, small to 3X.” Right now, Upton mentioned the boutique has maternity clothing. Their fitting rooms are also open as the clothes are all steamed before you try them on.

Assistant manager of the boutique, Ann-Clair Carter said they were weary when the pandemic first hit, but their customers have stayed loyal with online and pick-up orders, the business has been steady.

“We’re very surprised and very lucky that it has been how it has and we’ve been able to stay open with all the guidelines,” Carter said. “We just hope to stay as busy as we have been.”

The boutique featured its own sales for Black Friday, and they will continue on Small Business Saturday the next day. There is a tent set up outside of the store with 10, 15, and 20 dollar items. They also have a cash register set up outside to limit crowding inside.

“It’s easy to get people in an out of here for Christmas shopping, We also have everything 30 percent off inside except for our jewelry and handmade candles here in Bowling Green,” Upton said. “It’s been an awesome sale!”

They are also having a sale online, you can visit their website thepurpledoorboutique.com.

