Muhlenberg County health officials report 9 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, officials from the Muhlenberg County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19. This brings the county’s total to 1,399 cases ever reported, with 184 active. Four people are now hospitalized with complications from the virus, and there have been 19 deaths. 1,196 people in the county have recovered from COVID-19.

Those with the health department said in a news release to be patient as they are ‘working as quickly as possible.’ They will be at Nelson Creek Baptist Church on November 30 and Millport Community Center on December 2 for free testing.

You can call 270-754-3200 to set up an appointment. Health officials also said it is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat community spread of this virus as they continue to or with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the people who have tested positive.

