‘Not a typical Black Friday’ Most stores emptier than usual for day after Thanksgiving tradition

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While big stores like Target and Best Buy usually open on Thanksgiving Day for their Black Friday deals, that simply was not the case this year because of COVID-19.

“Not a typical Black Friday, no,” Curt Guhl said. We ran into Guhl as he was making his way into Best Buy at about 7 a.m. Best Buy opened at 5 a.m., and while there was a small crowd at that hour, it was nothing compared to the scenes you would see on a typical Black Friday.

“We went to Walmart and it wasn’t that crowded either,” one shopper outside of Best Buy said.

Most stores who normally participate in Black Friday have been holding their sales throughout the week or even month. At Best Buy, one employee said there were not any new sales on the morning of Black Friday.

The pace picked up a little more Friday afternoon. Several people crowded the Greenwood mall to get the best deals.

“As the day has gone on we’ve definitely seen an increase in foot traffic,” Garrett Hunt, who is a Sales Team Manager at Belk, said. “When we opened at 7 a.m. there were definitely fewer people than we anticipated, we also knew we couldn’t really accurately anticipate because it has been such a different year. ”

A lot of people are doing their Black Friday shopping online this year. Some going for the option of buying online and picking their items up in-store.

“This morning we had more than 150 orders waiting for people to pick them up,” Hunt said. A Best Buy employee said they had nearly 900 pick-up orders in the back Friday morning.

Some stores in the mall were also limiting customer capacity, which made for some lines outside of stores where people were waiting to get in. Overall, it wasn’t your typical Black Friday, but a lot of the shoppers we talked to were expecting this but didn’t want to break the tradition of going out for the day.

“It’s not so much the shopping as it is just us getting together as sisters and enjoying the day,” one shopper said.

Small Business Saturday is soon to follow, along with Cyber Monday next week.

