Stuff the Bus hosts annual Turkey Drop, delivers meals to families in South-Central Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Stuff the Bus kicked off their annual Turkey Drop this year in a huge way, by delivering turkey and side items to families in four counties across south-central Kentucky.

Stuff the Bus has been helping families in Warren county for years by providing them with a Thanksgiving turkey and sides, but this year, that program expanded into the four different counties.

“It is fantastic as a member of the Stuff the Bus board and a resident of Butler County, it is great that we are able to expand this out further going to more counties. Personally, I live here so I loved seeing the fact that we were able to get this done in Butler County with the great partners we have here,” Brian Vratanina said.

Stuff the Bus partnered with Houchens Industries to provide 100 turkeys and 100 sides to families in butler county,

“I love that we can be involved in that to help the people out in our community. It means a lot as the store manager here, and our community to really give to those that are in need,” Angela Stovall, the store manager of Hometown IGA in Butler County, said.

The Mission also played a helping hand in a turkey day surprise.

“This is something that The Mission has been doing ever since I have been there, and I have been there for 15 years, and it is just a wonderful thing. The more support and the more help you get from the community, the better off you are and the more involved people get the more they know the needs of their community,” said Garry McKinney, director of the Morgantown Mission.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.