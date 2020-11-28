Sunshine for Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Black Friday started with dense fog, but at least we got in on a decent amount of sunshine during the day. Saturday should also feature a good dose of sunshine, although temperatures will be a tad cooler.

Fair skies will rule through Saturday night. Then on Sunday, low pressure moves out of the Deep South and into the Ohio Valley. This spreads rain into the region to close out the long holiday weekend. As colder air wraps in behind the system as it heads to the northeast Monday, rain showers will change to light snow showers. At this time, no significant accumulations are expected. The bigger story will be the COLD!! Highs Monday won’t get out of the 30s, with daytime wind chills in the 20s. Wind chills could drop into the 10-15 degree range Monday night! Mid-week looks dry with a slow warming trend by Wednesday. Another shot at rain shows up Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. High 53, Low 34, winds NE-5

SUNDAY: Showers Developing. High 58, Low 35, winds E-4

MONDAY: Breezy, Much Colder. Rain Showers Changing to Snow Showers. High 37, Low 26, winds NW-16

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 58

Today’s Low: 35

Normal High: 54

Normal Low: 34

Record High: 78 (1990)

Record Low: 13 (1903)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.10″ (-2.49″)

Yearly Precip: 50.38″ (+6.13″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Today’s Sunset: 4:30 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:37 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

