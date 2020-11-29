Advertisement

Annual “Hand it to a Hero” Toys for Tots toy drive takes place in Bowling Green

By Ana Medina
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas is just weeks away and for some, this holiday season will be a little more difficult due to COVID-19.

Toys for Tots held their annual Hand it to a Hero toy drive at Walmart on Saturday.

Members of law enforcement and the Bowling Green Fire Department alongside recruiters for the Marine Corps stood at both entrances of Walmart on Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, collecting unopened toys and monetary donations.

Marine Veteran, Malcolm Cherry says “we stand out here and people donate toys to us. It’s our best day that we have for collection and has been for years now. Next Saturday, the sixth is our first day of distribution, we will serve over 300 families next Saturday, each Saturday thereafter until Christmas. We will also have distribution at our location at the North Pole.”

Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky serves several counties including Warren, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, and Simpson. Each county has its own method of securing and distributing toys.

