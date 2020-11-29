Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sixth Circuit of Appeals struck down a temporary restraining order that would have allowed religious and private schools to re-open for in-person instruction on November 30.
The governor previously issued an executive order to halt all in-person classes in Kentucky schools from November 23 through December 13. Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Danville Christian Academy filed a lawsuit November 20 resulting in a temporary restraining order against the governor’s order for religious and private schools to stop in-person instruction.
The ruling on Sunday, November 29 by a three-judge panel determined the ruling applies to all public and private secondary schools in Kentucky regardless of religion.
The governor said in a statement, “Almost every county is in the red zone, we have had nearly 10,000 students and staff in quarantine over the past two-weeks, our hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed and we have lost nearly 1,900 fellow Kentuckians, including health care workers, a teacher and a 15-year-old-student.”
Attorney General Daniel Cameron commented on the ruling via Twitter with the following: