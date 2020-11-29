Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Sixth Circuit of Appeals struck down a temporary restraining order that would have allowed religious and private schools to re-open for in-person instruction on November 30.

The governor previously issued an executive order to halt all in-person classes in Kentucky schools from November 23 through December 13. Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Danville Christian Academy filed a lawsuit November 20 resulting in a temporary restraining order against the governor’s order for religious and private schools to stop in-person instruction.

The ruling on Sunday, November 29 by a three-judge panel determined the ruling applies to all public and private secondary schools in Kentucky regardless of religion.

The governor said in a statement, “Almost every county is in the red zone, we have had nearly 10,000 students and staff in quarantine over the past two-weeks, our hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed and we have lost nearly 1,900 fellow Kentuckians, including health care workers, a teacher and a 15-year-old-student.”

Today, the Sixth Circuit recognized that we must all do our part over the next several weeks to slow this virus. Don’t try to find an exception, do your part to save lives. ^AB Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday, November 29, 2020

