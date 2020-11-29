Advertisement

Investigators search doctor’s office, probing Maradona death

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine police searched the home and office of one of Diego Maradona’s doctors on Sunday, taking away medical records as part of investigations into the death of the 60-year-old soccer star that caused a wave of grief across the country.

Neurologist Leopoldo Luque told reporters after the searches that he had given investigators all of the records of his treatment of Maradona, as well as computers, hard drives and cellphones.

Police guard the entrance to Dr. Leopoldo Luque's practice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday,...
Police guard the entrance to Dr. Leopoldo Luque's practice in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Luque was Diego Maradona's personal doctor, and his house and offices were raided Sunday in the midst of investigations to establish the circumstances of Maradona's death.(AP Photo/Leo La Valle)

Weeping at times, he insisted he defended his treatment of the troubled soccer star, who died Wednesday of a heart attack following a Nov. 3 brain operation.

“I know what I did. I know how I did it.... I am absolutely sure that what I did the best for Diego, the best I could.”

Luque said he was not Maradona’s chief physician, but part of a medical team.

Court investigators have been taking declarations from Maradona’s relatives, according to a statement from the San Isidro prosecutor’s office, which is overseeing a probe into the medical attention Maradona received prior to his death, which caused an enormous outpouring of emotion across Argentina and among soccer fans worldwide.

Tens of thousands of weeping fans lined up to file past Maradona’s coffin, with lay in state at the presidential palace, before his burial on Thursday.

Maradona had suffered a series of medical problems, some due to excesses of drugs and alcohol. He was reportedly near death in 2000 and 2004.

Luque said he was a difficult patient and had kicked the doctor out of his house several times.

“Diego did what he wanted,” Luque said. “Diego needed help. There was no way of getting through to him.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools.
Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Food and Beverage Relief Fund
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead

Latest News

Trump picked up 45 votes in Dane County, Wisconsin, after the recount threw out 46 ballots for...
As Wisconsin county finishes recount, no evidence of voter fraud found
Corey Purington, left, and Richard Broccolo reunited three months after Purington saved...
Retired firefighter reunites with stranger who saved him from fiery crash
The retired firefighter faced a long recovery period, including more than a month in the...
Fla. man thanks stranger who pulled him out of fiery car crash with seconds to spare
Raiden Gonzalez turned 5 just months after his parents, Adan and Mariah Gonzalez, died from...
Texas boy who lost parents to COVID-19 turns 5 with massive parade
The car parade, which included appearances by Santa Claus, superheroes and dinosaurs, lasted...
Texas community shows love for boy who lost parents to COVID-19 with birthday parade