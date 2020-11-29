Local businesses react to Small Business Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Christmas just a few weeks away, local businesses anticipate the Saturday after Thanksgiving, also known as Small Business Saturday.

This year in particular many have felt the impact of covid-19 restrictions.

Susan Hoechner, owner of Barabara Stewart Interiors says, “Small Business Saturday is always really special since it is small businesses that we want to support. So I would suggest, even if you’re you’re phoning your, your items in the things that you want or going online, just try to when you can shop local because it means so much and our money stays here.”

A sentiment owner of Melodies and Memories Bobby Mosley resonates.

“I really would encourage come out sporting all small local businesses because they’re really struggling right now. If nothing else, wherever you go, I encourage you to go to a small business and just purchase something small.”

Owner of Back Down South Kristen Robinette says, “we’re all trying our hardest, we’re all here giving it our all 110% and to get out and support every small business in one way or another if that’s you know, getting food to go, buying like tiny little gifts somewhere, just supporting everyone in some form or fashion. "

Hoechner says she looks forward to Small Business Saturday.

“We are so excited to have Small Business Saturday, this is always a big day for us. We have our customers that really respond well, they want to support small businesses in our community so it’s always a busy day.”

Mosley adds that most just want to catch a break from being home during the pandemic.

“Everybody wants to get out move around get some music or toys for their kids. It’s really been a great day.”

Robinette adds, “I think every year and the business has just gotten better I think people are getting out supporting small businesses and it seems like year to year we see more traffic we see more people and people are really really think at this point really trying to support small businesses so we’ve seen a great turnout.”

