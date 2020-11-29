Advertisement

Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The mysterious metal sculpture that appeared in a desert canyon in Utah is now gone.

It’s unclear who removed it.

The monolith drew widespread interest since it was discovered Nov. 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

It also drew the attention of the state’s Bureau of Land Management, because installing it was illegal.

The bureau said it received reports of the monolith’s removal Friday.

Here is our official statement on the rumors surrounding the "#Monolith:" We have received credible reports that the...

Posted by Bureau of Land Management - Utah on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
Last week, Governor Andy Bashear and post new COVID-19 restrictions that impact public...
Bowling Green small business owner says new COVID-19 restrictions are hurting Kentucky’s economy
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear: Vaccines on the Way, Kentuckians Must Stay Strong
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Food and Beverage Relief Fund
The Governor’s restrictions limit the number of people who can attend a funeral service to 25....
Funeral directors say they’re losing out on thousands of dollars because of new state mandates

Latest News

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's response to the...
Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones
Roberto Gomez, of Puerto Rico, dressed as Darth Vader, attends the world premiere of "Star...
Dave Prowse, actor who played Darth Vader, dies at 85
Family dogs Willow and Rocky were found dead, covered in holly, near a spot that’s often used...
2 dogs found shot, tied with Christmas lights in Tennessee