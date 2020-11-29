Support small businesses by playing Bingo with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Supporting small businesses this holiday season is the goal of the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and Independence Bank, and they have the perfect way to get everyone involved.

Small Business Bingo, the goal is to shop or eat at local businesses to get BINGO.

Dawn Johnson of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce explained the rules of Bingo:

“If you take a Bingo card which you can get it at any of the participating businesses or at the chamber or at BGChamber.com, you go to any of the participating businesses, you make a purchase, they make a mark, you can get a straight line, a sideways diagonal, and you can bring it into the chamber before the end of December, by December 30 at four o’clock, or you can block it out. And for each card that you turn in you either have one line one chance to win very valuable prizes or if you blackout you have 10 chances to win.”

You can download your BINGO by clicking here

