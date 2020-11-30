69 inmates, five deputies test positive for COVID-19 at Hart Co. Jail

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Hart County Jailer, Israel Bergenson, about 3-4 inmates were showing mild symptoms of COVID-19, so the whole jail was testsed.

After results came back, 69 inmates and five deputies tested positive, the jailer said.

“We’re already six days in and everybody’s doing good this morning,” said Bergenson. “Keep us in your prayers, we will keep you informed.”

The Hart County Jail website shows that there are currently 149 inmates that can be searched in the jail.

Update from the Hart County Jail on COVID Posted by Israel Bergenson on Monday, November 30, 2020

