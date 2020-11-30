Advertisement

69 inmates, five deputies test positive for COVID-19 at Hart Co. Jail

COVID outbreak in Hart County Jail
COVID outbreak in Hart County Jail(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Hart County Jailer, Israel Bergenson, about 3-4 inmates were showing mild symptoms of COVID-19, so the whole jail was testsed.

After results came back, 69 inmates and five deputies tested positive, the jailer said.

“We’re already six days in and everybody’s doing good this morning,” said Bergenson. “Keep us in your prayers, we will keep you informed.”

The Hart County Jail website shows that there are currently 149 inmates that can be searched in the jail.

Update from the Hart County Jail on COVID

Posted by Israel Bergenson on Monday, November 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools.
Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Kentucky State Police have identified a body found in Logan County on Sunday as 48-year-old...
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting

Latest News

Vision, a multi-agency Council of Warren County, will be receiving donations for families...
Teen Angel Donation Blast will be held on Friday, December 4th.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a...
AG Cameron files emergency application with US Supreme Court in latest move to open private, religious schools
New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
Barren River District Health Department confirms 13,490 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky to hold first toy distribution this holiday season this Saturday
Hen House Boutique
Bowling Green online boutique talks Cyber Monday