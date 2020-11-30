Bassey, McKnight earn C-USA weekly honors

DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) - In the first round of weekly Conference USA awards, Western Kentucky Basketball earned a sweep as junior center Charles Bassey was named C-USA Player of the Week and freshman guard Dayvion McKnight was named Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, Bassey averaged a double-double of 15.7 points and 10.0 rebounds, with 3.7 blocks per game, and was named to the all-tournament team. The Tops played three teams in three days. All three teams in the tournament were ranked or receiving votes.

Bassey totaled 11 blocks, two steals, and three assists in his first three games back since a leg injury on December 7, 2019.

His stat line of 21 points, 14 rebounds, and seven blocks, in WKU’s win over Memphis, was the 19th time since 2010 that a Division I player has reached each of those marks in a game. His seven blocks were the most by a Hilltopper since November 20, 2011.

Against #15 West Virginia, who had an All-American candidate and tournament MVP forward Derek Culver, Bassey posted 15 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in a limited 19 minutes.

In his collegiate debut against Northern Iowa, Dayvion McKnight showed he can be an impact player. McKnight scored 21 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

In the tournament, McKnight averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, two assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

WKU is set to return to the court on Tuesday, taking on Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center at 5 p.m. CT.

