BG Freedom Walkers helping homeless find shelter this winter

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local activist group is working to help the homeless this winter.

The Bowling Green Freedom Walkers are typically known for their activism in the Bowling Green community, but founder Karika Nelson says their message of peace, love and diversity encompass so much more.

With many on the street in circumstances worse than ever before due to COVID, the BG Freedom Walkers are partnering with groups like BG Women’s Club and volunteers to get the homeless shelter and resources.

“The homeless is a big problem in bowling green and I feel like—you see a lot of people out here holding signs and think they may not be homeless and that is true. But there are people who are really homeless and a lot of the people who are homeless are not out there with a sign. They’re somewhere with their family, in a tent where you can’t see them. A lot of them are ashamed of their circumstances,” explains Freedom Walker member Summer Meadows.

The group reports they have several families they’re in the process of helping and want to reach out to the community for donations such as food, clothes and personal hygiene products.

“We’re just trying to bridge the gaps where other organizations aren’t. We’re for black lives matter but that’s not the only thing we stand for,” explains Nelson.

Aside from help, the group says all they ask from the community is compassion.

“They don’t deserve to sleep in the cold. Nobody deserves to sleep in the cold so let’s come together, stop judging and just be kind to one another because we’re all one step away from that,” Meadows says.

You can contact the BG Freedom Walkers through Facebook here or send an email to BGFW2020@gmail.com.

In addition to this mission, the Freedom Walkers are sponsoring children in the Warren County Juvenile Detention center for Christmas. You can reach out to the group to sponsor a child.

