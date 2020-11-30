Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee

OLMSTEAD, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have identified a body found in Logan County on Sunday as 48-year-old Jason Stratton of Elkton. Stratton was reported as an escapee on October 22 after not returning from a granted furlough from the Logan County Jail.

According to KSP, the body was found on Watermelon Road in the Olmstead community of Logan County.

The investigation remains on-going and the cause of death is not yet determined, pending a final autopsy report. Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

