Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OLMSTEAD, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have identified a body found in Logan County on Sunday as 48-year-old Jason Stratton of Elkton. Stratton was reported as an escapee on October 22 after not returning from a granted furlough from the Logan County Jail.
According to KSP, the body was found on Watermelon Road in the Olmstead community of Logan County.
The investigation remains on-going and the cause of death is not yet determined, pending a final autopsy report. Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.
