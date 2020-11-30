Bowling Green gym owner to give away Christmas trees, spending money

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for gyms and fitness facilities, who have faced restrictions, including temporary closures, this year. Mazing Manny, a personal trainer who owns The Grind by Mazing Manny on Scottsville Road says he wants to help families in need. He and his team gave away seven turkeys prior to Thanksgiving and are now planning on December 12 to give away seven Christmas trees and seven $100 bills to families who are struggling.

