Bowling Green online boutique talks Cyber Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One local online boutique took advantage of Cyber Monday.

Katie Hallum, owner of the online Hen House Boutique in Bowling Green says now more than ever it’s important to support your local businesses.

She says since her store is solely online when you decide to do your holiday shopping you won’t have to leave the comfort of your own home.

”We’re located here in Bowling Green, but we are exclusively online with the exception of doing a few pop-ups. But the cool thing about being here in Bowling Green is we offer free local delivery to anybody around here in the area. The thing about Cyber Monday is a lot of people think about Amazon and Walmart and you know, those big box brands but the small places, small boutiques, small stores, even around your local area, they still have online sales as well.”

Head to our Shop Local page to check out other small businesses you can support.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.