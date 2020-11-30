Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two people who died after a shooting on Six Mile Lane in Louisville Sunday have been identified by the coroner’s office.

The deputy coroner has revealed that Georgedon Spiller, 27, from Louisville and Cherylandai Wilson, 25, from Bowling Green, were killed due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Louisville Metro police say they found two people fatally shot inside a vehicle in the 7300 block of Six Mile Lane, near the intersection with Breckenridge Lane.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

