Burkesville man dies after traffic accident

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Burkesville man died Saturday as a result of injuries from a collision earlier in the week.

According to Kentucky State Police, 48-year-old Angela Guerra, of Burkesville, was driving a 1992 Chevrolet pickup east bound on Glasgow Road Wednesday when she lost control of the pickup and ran off the shoulder of the roadway. Officials said Guerra and her passenger, 62-year-old Gerald Foster, also of Burkesville, were not wearing a seatbelt and were taken to the Cumberland County hospital by EMS where they were later airlifted to UK hospital for serious injuries.

According to the report, KSP Post 15 was notified Saturday by the Fayette County coroner that Foster had died as a result of his injuries.

