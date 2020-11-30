Collett Named C-USA Freshman of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -After making her collegiate debut against national powerhouse Tennessee, WKU Women’s Basketball Freshman, Ally Collett, is already making noise. Collett was named Conference USA’s Freshman of the Week.

In the Lady Tops opener against Tennessee, Collett led the team with 16 points, including three 3-pointers and a perfect 5-of-5 at the free-throw line. She also finished with three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Her 16 points are the highest point total for a WKU freshmen debut since Courtney Clifton scored 22 points on Nov. 14, 2009.

Collett and the Lady Toppers will host Ball State for the 2020-21 home opener on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.

