Fire crews respond to garage fire in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire at a residence on Park Street.

They say they received the call at 11:34 a.m. on Monday.

Marlee Boenig of The Bowling Green Fire Department says that when they arrived, they quickly extinguished the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

Boenig added that seven fire units and 26 personnel responded to the fire.

