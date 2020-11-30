Food and Beverage Relief Fund portal open

Advertisement

Kentucky's Food and Beverage Relief Fund portal opens November 30, 2020(AP)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order to dedicate $40 million dollars in Coronavirus relief funding to a Food and Beverage Fund. The purpose is to help bars and restaurants that are required to close to in-person services.

The applications are first come, first served. For a link to the application process click here.

