Advertisement

Great ways to enjoy winter during a pandemic

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Traveling, dining out and holiday parties might not the best idea this year as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, but there are still plenty of fun ways you and your family can enjoy this winter season.

Get your holiday baking on. Instead of just watching the Great British Baking Show, have a mini one of your own! Whip up the classic flavors of the holidays or recreate old family favorites.

Start crafting. Maybe you spent the longer hours at home this spring and summer working on projects in your yard, so now is a great time to turn your attention to crafts or updates you wanted to work on in your house.

Send care packages. Put some of that baking and crafting to good use. Put together care packages for loved ones you can’t get together with this year, and for charities helping those in need.

Participate in individual outdoor sports. Skiing, snowboarding, snow shoeing are all great ways to get outside and get your heart rate up. Plus, you can still practice social distancing.

Have a holiday movie marathon at home. There’s no shortage of festive films and shows on cable and streaming platforms. Grab some hot chocolate and see how many you can tick off your list.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools.
Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Kentucky State Police have identified a body found in Logan County on Sunday as 48-year-old...
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting

Latest News

Vision, a multi-agency Council of Warren County, will be receiving donations for families...
Teen Angel Donation Blast will be held on Friday, December 4th.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a...
AG Cameron files emergency application with US Supreme Court in latest move to open private, religious schools
New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
Barren River District Health Department confirms 13,490 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky to hold first toy distribution this holiday season this Saturday