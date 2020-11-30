Advertisement

Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy

Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt(Mason County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:50 PM CST
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - An off-duty police officer is facing numerous charges after state police say he fired shots at Fleming County deputy.

Troopers say they were called to a home in Fleming County Sunday morning for assistance with a domestic dispute.

They say before they arrived, 28-year-old Jessie Pollitt of Maysville fired a weapon at the deputy as well as other people in the area. No one was injured.

According to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, Pollitt is a police officer for the city.

Pollitt was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence), eight counts of Terroristic Threatening, eight counts of Wanton Endangerment and Resisting Arrest.

He was taken to the Mason County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

