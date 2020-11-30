Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Post 3 was contacted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department Sunday, November 29 just before 09:30 am about a death that occurred in Logan County.

The Sheriff’s Department reported a deceased male located in a field near Watermelon Road in the Olmstead community of Logan County.

Detectives from Post 3 responded to the scene. According to KSP, there were no obvious signs of foul play on the scene. At this time the identity of the decedent is unknown and cause of death has yet to be determined. An autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiners Office.

The investigation continues and is being led by Detective Jonathan Carlock. He was assisted on the scene by Logan County Sheriff’s Department and Logan County Coroner’s Office.

