Advertisement

Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County(WBKO)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police Post 3 was contacted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department Sunday, November 29 just before 09:30 am about a death that occurred in Logan County.

The Sheriff’s Department reported a deceased male located in a field near Watermelon Road in the Olmstead community of Logan County.

Detectives from Post 3 responded to the scene. According to KSP, there were no obvious signs of foul play on the scene. At this time the identity of the decedent is unknown and cause of death has yet to be determined. An autopsy has been scheduled with the State Medical Examiners Office.

The investigation continues and is being led by Detective Jonathan Carlock. He was assisted on the scene by Logan County Sheriff’s Department and Logan County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools.
Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Food and Beverage Relief Fund
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead

Latest News

The BG Freedom Walkers are helping the homeless find shelter this winter.
BG Freedom Walkers helping homeless find shelter this winter
Special Education teachers says virtual learning is "complicated" for her students.
Special education teacher says virtual learning is “complicated” for her students
Governor Andy Beshear
Private school parent says public and private schools should be handled differently
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear Thanks All Who Sacrificed for Greater Good During Holiday Weekend