Local private schools disagree with Gov. Beshear’s mandate against religious schools

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The back and forth on private schools closing between state leaders and courts continues today.

“The default position should be to try as best possible within reason to keep the children in school, to get them back to school,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in an interview over the weekend.

Several Kentucky private schools align with that sentiment from Dr. Fauci, including Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green.

The private school said they unanimously disagree with Governor Beshear’s mandate; however, had no choice but to follow it.

“We’ve also got to consider economic factors, we’ve got to consider health and anxiety and all the different disorders that have been proven to break out once people are not able to meet in community,” said Pastor Barry Fields, on the Board of Directors at LCABG and pastor at Glendale at Cave Mill.

A lawsuit by Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Danville Christian says Beshear’s mandate goes against the constitution and freedom of religion.

“There is a Bill of Rights that gives us the First Amendment, which is freedom of religion, that the Congress will respect no law, establishing a religion, or prohibiting the free exercise there. We’ve adhered to mask mandates, we do social distancing, we do temperature checks,” said Fields.

However, the appeals court sided with Governor Beshear to keep religious schools closed.

“We just don’t feel like it should be a mandate on private institutions that are supposed to be free from government influence, and coercion and that we should be able to make that decision on our own,” said Fields.

Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green says they have followed CDC and state guidelines at school. They add that they voluntarily closed for a while at the beginning of the semester, and have kept the junior and high school school separate from the elementary school.

“We do think we have a right to meet, especially if we’ve got a proven track record of being able to keep everyone safe. We realize this is a pandemic one preventable loss of life is too much.

LCABG says they’ve had minimal cases within their school.

Meanwhile, Cameron announced Monday night he has filed an emergency application to stop enforcement of the governor’s order to close religious schools to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Foundation Christian Academy did join a brief in support of the lawsuit filed by Cameron and Danville Christian Academy.

