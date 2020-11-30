Ohio County adds 33 COVID-19 cases Monday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 306 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

Officials announced 157 news cases of the virus in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, 84 in Henderson County, eight in McLean County, 33 in Ohio County, 13 in Union County, and six in Webster County. Last week, Green River District saw an additional 800 reported COVID-19 cases.

According to GRDHD officials, the past week also saw 18 COVID-19 related deaths in the seven county region.

There have been 8,358 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,476 (77%).

53 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

504 (6%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 145 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

To date, Ohio County has had 986 confirmed cases of the virus and 16 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.