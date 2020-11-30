Advertisement

Private school parent says public and private schools should be handled differently

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(WKYT)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A court of appeals will allow Governor Beshear to halt in person instruction at religious schools. The ruling in the Sixth Circuit court determined the order was “neutral and applicable to all schools.”

But one private school parent disagrees that public and private schools are in the same position.

”Oh, very different,” Kimberly Pharris, a parent to a private school student, says. “Our school is much smaller, able to distance our students a lot better. We have been following CDC guidelines. Actually, our students, their temperature is checked in the morning and they’re screened for symptoms. And their temperature is also checked when they leave in the afternoons.”

Pharris has a high school age son attending Legacy Christian Academy in Bowling Green and her daughter teaches there as well. The school has stayed in-person the majority of the school year and released the following statement Sunday following the decision.

An important update from the Legacy Board of Directors. Please read and share:

Posted by Legacy Christian Academy of Bowling Green on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Pharris says her son has a hard time learning outside school and feels comfortable in the school.

”Our school has had very few cases of COVID and while I recognize the risk, I feel he is very safe in that setting so I am very hopeful that in January we will be able to go back to school.”

Governor Beshear posted the update to his Facebook with the message “don’t try to find an exception. Do your part to save lives.”

Today, the Sixth Circuit recognized that we must all do our part over the next several weeks to slow this virus. Don’t try to find an exception, do your part to save lives. ^AB

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Attorney general Daniel Cameron said he was disappointed with the ruling and taking the matter to the supreme court.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools.
Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Food and Beverage Relief Fund
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US may see ‘surge upon a surge’ of virus in weeks ahead

Latest News

The BG Freedom Walkers are helping the homeless find shelter this winter.
BG Freedom Walkers helping homeless find shelter this winter
Special Education teachers says virtual learning is "complicated" for her students.
Special education teacher says virtual learning is “complicated” for her students
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear Thanks All Who Sacrificed for Greater Good During Holiday Weekend