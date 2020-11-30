Private school parent says public and private schools should be handled differently

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A court of appeals will allow Governor Beshear to halt in person instruction at religious schools. The ruling in the Sixth Circuit court determined the order was “neutral and applicable to all schools.”

But one private school parent disagrees that public and private schools are in the same position.

”Oh, very different,” Kimberly Pharris, a parent to a private school student, says. “Our school is much smaller, able to distance our students a lot better. We have been following CDC guidelines. Actually, our students, their temperature is checked in the morning and they’re screened for symptoms. And their temperature is also checked when they leave in the afternoons.”

Pharris has a high school age son attending Legacy Christian Academy in Bowling Green and her daughter teaches there as well. The school has stayed in-person the majority of the school year and released the following statement Sunday following the decision.

Pharris says her son has a hard time learning outside school and feels comfortable in the school.

”Our school has had very few cases of COVID and while I recognize the risk, I feel he is very safe in that setting so I am very hopeful that in January we will be able to go back to school.”

Governor Beshear posted the update to his Facebook with the message “don’t try to find an exception. Do your part to save lives.”

Attorney general Daniel Cameron said he was disappointed with the ruling and taking the matter to the supreme court.

