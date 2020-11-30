Advertisement

Record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The historic 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is finally over, officially ending Monday. It started early, on May 14, more than two weeks before the season officially began.

The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this season broke records across the board.

A record 12 named storms made landfall across seven states.

There were 30 named storms in all, so many that there weren’t enough letters in the alphabet to name them.

For just the second time in recorded history, the National Hurricane Center used every name on the pre-determined list. They had to start using the Greek alphabet to name storms for the remainder of the season.

Six storms reached major hurricane status, which is a tie for the second highest number of major hurricanes in a single season.

For the first time in recorded history, two major hurricanes formed in the month of November.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools.
Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Kentucky State Police have identified a body found in Logan County on Sunday as 48-year-old...
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting

Latest News

Vision, a multi-agency Council of Warren County, will be receiving donations for families...
Teen Angel Donation Blast will be held on Friday, December 4th.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a...
AG Cameron files emergency application with US Supreme Court in latest move to open private, religious schools
New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
Barren River District Health Department confirms 13,490 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Vehicles line up as a healthcare worker helps to check in as citizens is being tested at the...
Americans face new COVID-19 restrictions after Thanksgiving
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky to hold first toy distribution this holiday season this Saturday