Advertisement

Woman, 20, killed in Lexington shooting; two others injured

Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 29, 2020 at 12:14 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say several people were shot early Sunday morning near downtown Lexington.

Officers say they were called to Payne Street, near the Lexington Cemetery, just after 2 a.m. Police say it was a reported party but have no other information. There they found three gunshot victims.

The Fayette County Coroner says 20-year-old Madilyn Taylor Grisham died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police say if you have any information about this shooting, you should call them at (859) 258-3600.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools.
Appeals courts allows Governor Beshear to halt in-person classes at Kentucky’s religious schools
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Kentucky State Police have identified a body found in Logan County on Sunday as 48-year-old...
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Woodward, of Franklin, was the critical care team leader at Ascension Saint Thomas West...
Nashville ICU nurse, Franklin man dies from COVID-19 after battling virus on ICU floor he worked on
Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting

Latest News

Vision, a multi-agency Council of Warren County, will be receiving donations for families...
Teen Angel Donation Blast will be held on Friday, December 4th.
FILE - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron addresses the media following the return of a...
AG Cameron files emergency application with US Supreme Court in latest move to open private, religious schools
New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.
Barren River District Health Department confirms 13,490 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky
Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky to hold first toy distribution this holiday season this Saturday
Hen House Boutique
Bowling Green online boutique talks Cyber Monday