Woman, 20, killed in Lexington shooting; two others injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say several people were shot early Sunday morning near downtown Lexington.

Officers say they were called to Payne Street, near the Lexington Cemetery, just after 2 a.m. Police say it was a reported party but have no other information. There they found three gunshot victims.

The Fayette County Coroner says 20-year-old Madilyn Taylor Grisham died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police say if you have any information about this shooting, you should call them at (859) 258-3600.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.