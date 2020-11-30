Snow Ends, but Cold Lingers!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Snow showers and flurries flew Monday as the coldest air of the season arrived. Light snow comes to an end tonight, and while no widespread travel issues are expected, some icy spots are possible late night into Tuesday morning, as readings dip into the 20s.

Tuesday brings the return of sunshine, but it will be cold! Highs will only reach the upper 30s with wind chills staying mainly in the 20s. Wednesday looks warmer as a light south breeze takes over. A couple of small shots at rain are showing up late week. Highs will remain in the upper 40s into the weekend with seasonably cold lows ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Cold. High 53, Low 34, winds NE-5

WEDNESDAY: Showers Developing. High 58, Low 35, winds E-4

THURSDAY: Breezy, Much Colder. Rain Showers Changing to Snow Showers. High 37, Low 26, winds NW-16

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 41

Today’s Low: 34

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Record High: 76 (2006)

Record Low: 4 (1929)

Today’s Precip: 0.46″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-2.33″)

Yearly Precip: 51.28″ (+6.29″)

Today’s Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Today’s Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 29)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

