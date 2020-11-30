Advertisement

Special education teacher says virtual learning is “complicated” for her students

By Ashton Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With all virtual instruction, one special education teacher is sharing her experience.

Cassidy McCord works at Garden Springs Elementary in Lexington. She says each of her students is at a different learning stage, so the lesson has to be tailored to every student.

McCord says it’s especially hard for her students to learn from their parents because they’re used to seeing them in a certain role.

Even in this hard stage, she says there have still been rewarding aspects.

“To still see kids progressing and not falling extremely behind was rewarding and seeing things she learned at home, watching my parents even really pick up and work with their kids and not wanting to see them fall behind has been great too,” the teacher explains.

McCord says one big upside--her students have become proficient with Chromebooks and acquired other technological skills.

She believes the skills they’re building now will help when they come back in person.

