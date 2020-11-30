Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky to hold first toy distribution this holiday season this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -This past weekend Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky held their annual Hand it to a Hero toy drive where various members of law enforcement and fire officials, stood outside Walmart helping collect donations.

Coordinator of Toys for Tots Janel Doyle is reflecting on the success of the drive saying it has been their best year.

This upcoming weekend will be the first for toy distributions, but Toys for Tots is still taking both monetary and toy donations.

”We had some really generous donations. We had some monetary donations from Pink Lily Boutique and also Shop at Home Carpets that have really give us a jump start on what we needed to buy our toys this year for the children in this area. We also received 500 toys donated this weekend by our generous community” --Janel Doyle, Toys for Tots

Doyle adds, “For the next three Saturdays, the first three Saturdays in December, we distribute toys in Warren County to hundreds of families. And it’s still time to donate. We have over 200 boxes in the Warren County area, those locations can be found at toysfortots.org. But we also are taking toys all the way up to Christmas morning at any Bowling Green Fire Department. Because the firemen go out on Christmas morning with Santa and they deliver toys to children in the Housing Authority.”

Families that are in need of Christmas for their children still have plenty of time to apply. We are taking those requests Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. all the way up until December 17th, and all they have to do is answer a few questions to make sure they meet our requirements.” --Janel Doyle, Toys for Tots

To volunteer or to apply to receive gifts, click here

