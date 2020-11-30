Gov. Beshear reports first round of COVID vaccine to arrive by mid-December

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Monday afternoon on the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear reported 2,124 new cases raising the total to 179,041.

The Governor reported 12 deaths including one that he believed to be a teacher.

Warren County was among the counties with the highest number of new cases with 82.

Gov. Beshear said he believed Kentucky could receive the first allocation of a vaccine from Pfizer by mid-December. He said their would be 38,025 doses. Long-term care residents and staff would be among the first to receive the vaccine.

“Those will be provided to 38,000 individuals. We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later,” said Gov. Beshear. “We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both require an initial shot followed by a booster shot.

While the number of doses and allocation plan are subject to change, the Governor said as of today the majority of the state’s initial vaccine shipment will go to long-term care (LTC) facilities; about 12,000 doses will go to hospitals to help inoculate health care workers.

“Every week we do not vaccinate long-term care residents, we lose them. With vaccines, we can provide such better protection to these individuals,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve been taking aggressive steps since the beginning of this virus, committed to fighting back, not surrendering to it or accepting avoidable loss.”

The state’s immediate goal is reducing COVID-19 deaths. With 66% of the deaths coming from LTC facilities, vaccines could help significantly decrease Kentucky’s COVID-19 death toll beginning in January. Also, because LTC residents tend to require the most care, vaccinations in LTC facilities will help reduce COVID-19′s burden on Kentucky’s health care system.

The Governor said there would be 76,700 vaccinations from Moderna by late December.

Kentucky COVID Facts 11-30-2020 (WBKO)

The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as other orders and guidance.

Those reported lost to the virus Monday include two women, ages 74 and 86, from Caldwell County; a 50-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 90-year-old man from Fayette County; a 68-year-old man from Grayson County; a 56-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old man from Marshall County; a 75-year-old woman and two men, ages 67 and 75, from McCracken County; an 87-year-old woman from McLean County; and an 84-year-old man from Webster County.

Watch below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.