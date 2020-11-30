Winter has arrived on the last day of November!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a seasonable weekend, temperatures really took a dive as a low pressure system centered in the Virginias is pulling in cold air from Canada as well as supplying the region with moisture - and given the temps are in the 30s we are seeing snow!

Drive with caution today, though many spots won't be terribly slick given that pavement temperatures are well above freezing. (WBKO)

Light snow showers will precede the rain/snow mix on Monday morning and linger through the afternoon. This evening, cold and dry air will cut off the snow to bring us partly to mostly cloudy skies with some of the coldest temperatures of the season! However, until then light, slushy snow accumulations are possible and generally most spots will see less than an inch (and this INCLUDES the snow that melts on contact). If you are east of I-65 near Lake Cumberland, you could see between 1″-2″ with localized higher amounts possible if any moderate bands of snow develops during the day. Be careful if traveling and don’t gas or brake too hard or you may slide (regardless of snow accumulations). In addition, be aware that bridges will be slick today and tonight as they will freeze over before roads will.

Tuesday will be dry, but cold as highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible. We also can’t rule out a few flurries, though it wouldn’t do much of anything given how dry the air will be. Wednesday will see more sunshine as well as warmer air with highs pushing in the mid-to-upper 40s. Thursday will see rain with highs only in the mid-to-lower 40s but predominately dry air will stay with us Friday through the weekend with highs stagnant in the mid-to-upper 40s. As it stands, the first full week of December (next week) will be warmer with temperatures near average for this time of the year with drier than average conditions! If anything changes we will alert you first -- hence our name! Stay with 13 News on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain/snow showers. Cold & breezy. High 38. Low 24. Winds NW at 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold & breezy. High 39. Low 22. Winds W at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 28. Winds S at 4 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 76 (2006

Record Low Today: 4 (1929)

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 8 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Allergy Forecast:

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 51

Yesterday’s Low: 30

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.33″

Monthly Precip: 1.43″ (-2.63″)

Yearly Precip: 50.92″ (+5.99″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

