A cold start to the first day of December!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The low pressure system that delivered the region rounds of snow has moved off to the northeast and in it’s place is clear but cold conditions!

Wind chills in the 20s will make things feel very cold to start off the month of December! (WBKO)

The low pressure did leave behind it cold conditions throughout the region -- with temperatures 5-15 degrees below normal! The cold air isn’t all, because in south-central Kentucky we will also experience breezy conditions! Wind gusts could go as high as 30 mph in some spots as winds will be out of the west. The sunshine doesn’t help warm us up today, but tomorrow it will with the aid of a high pressure!

Wednesday will see mostly sunny skies with highs closer to normal in the mid-to-upper 40s in Kentucky. Temperatures will be similar on Thursday, but clouds will be abundant in the Bluegrass state ahead of the next disturbance that will bring us slight rain and/or snow shower chances for the end of the week into the weekend. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday through Saturday.

Things dry out for Sunday into early next week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-to-low 40s. The extended forecast through the middle of December indicates that southern Kentucky will see near normal temperatures with drier than normal conditions. If anything changes, we will let you know first at 13 News on the air, on our website and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold & breezy. High 39. Low 22. Winds W at 12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 48. Low 28. Winds S at 4 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers possible. High 48. Low 36. Winds SE at 5 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 71 (1933)

Record Low Today: 14 (1964)

Normal High: 53

Normal Low: 33

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 4:29 p.m.

Air Quality: Low (Ozone Count: 18 / Small Particulate Matter: 20)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 41

Yesterday’s Low: 31

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.46″

Monthly Precip: 1.89″ (-2.33″)

Yearly Precip: 51.38″ (+6.29″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: TRACE

Seasonal Snowfall: TRACE

