Beshear says vaccine to arrive in Kentucky by mid-December

FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that the state is likely to receive about 38,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine by the middle of December. He says a second round of coronavirus vaccines, manufactured by Moderna, will be made available by the end of the year.

Long-term care residents and staff, and front-line health care workers, will be the first to receive doses. Kentucky officials on Monday reported 2,124 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 virus-related deaths. More than 1,700 people are hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

