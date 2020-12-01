Bowling Green man arrested in connection with counterfeit money

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday as a follow up to an arrest with counterfeit money involved.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputies executed a search warrant at Home Town Suites where they said Timothy Shawn Goostree was found hiding inside of the bed. According to WCSO, counterfeit money, laptops, printers, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Goostree was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument - 1st Degree, Forgery - 1st Degree, Possession Of A Controlled Substance - 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Four warrants were also served on Goostree.

