Advertisement

Bowling Green man arrested in connection with counterfeit money

Timothy Shawn Goostree
Timothy Shawn Goostree(WCRJ)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was arrested Monday as a follow up to an arrest with counterfeit money involved.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office Deputies executed a search warrant at Home Town Suites where they said Timothy Shawn Goostree was found hiding inside of the bed. According to WCSO, counterfeit money, laptops, printers, drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Goostree was arrested and charged with Criminal Possession Of A Forged Instrument - 1st Degree, Forgery - 1st Degree, Possession Of A Controlled Substance - 1st Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Four warrants were also served on Goostree.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jason Stratton, escaped inmate from Logan County.
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports first round of COVID vaccine to arrive by mid-December
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Gerald Foster of Burkesville succumbed to his injuries on November 28.
Burkesville man dies after traffic accident

Latest News

Kentucky fish and wildlife logo
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission to hold virtual meeting Dec. 4
COVID-19 in Kentucky
Barren River District Health Department confirms 13,876 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Local non-profits speak out on Giving Tuesday
Non-profits talk Giving Tuesday and how you can support them
Family of ICU nurse that died from COVID on the floor he worked on.
Family remembers nurse who died of COVID, his legacy lives on through daughters, wife in health care
The Hart County jail is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak in jail