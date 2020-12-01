Advertisement

COVID-19 related death reported in Ohio County

Ohio County has had 17 COVID-19 related deaths as of December 1, 2020.
Ohio County has had 17 COVID-19 related deaths as of December 1, 2020.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 175 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

Officials announced 105 new cases of the virus in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 32 in Ohio County, 10 in Union County, and three in Webster County. The COVID-19 related deaths were five residents of Daviess County, one resident of Henderson County, two residents of McLean County, and one resident of Ohio County.

  • There have been 8,533 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,668 (78%).
  • 54 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 514 (6%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 154 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

To date, Ohio County has had 1,018 confirmed cases of the virus and 17 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a vehicle at the apartment complex. (Source: WAVE)
Bowling Green woman killed in Louisville double shooting
Jason Stratton, escaped inmate from Logan County.
Body found in Logan County identified as Logan Co. inmate listed as escapee
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports first round of COVID vaccine to arrive by mid-December
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurel County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in Logan County
Gerald Foster of Burkesville succumbed to his injuries on November 28.
Burkesville man dies after traffic accident

Latest News

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar leaves the White House Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in...
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
US panel: 1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor...
‘Very dark couple of weeks’: Morgues and hospitals overflow
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear reports deadliest day related to COVID-19