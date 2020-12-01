COVID-19 related death reported in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 175 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

Officials announced 105 new cases of the virus in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, 18 in Henderson County, four in McLean County, 32 in Ohio County, 10 in Union County, and three in Webster County. The COVID-19 related deaths were five residents of Daviess County, one resident of Henderson County, two residents of McLean County, and one resident of Ohio County.

There have been 8,533 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 6,668 (78%).

54 reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

514 (6%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 154 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

To date, Ohio County has had 1,018 confirmed cases of the virus and 17 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.