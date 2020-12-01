Advertisement

Dishman McGinnis Elementary represents Kentucky in 2020 National Christmas Tree display

Dishman McGinnis joins 55 other schools across the country in creating ornaments for the National Christmas Tree display.(Kentucky Department of Education)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Dishman McGinnis Elementary will represent the Commonwealth in the 2020 National Christmas Tree display.

Dishman McGinnis joins 55 other schools across the country in creating ornaments for the National Christmas Tree display. The ornaments will adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree as part of the America Celebrates display.

“The America Celebrates display is one of the highlights of the National Tree experience and we are so excited for everyone to see the ‘Kentucky Snowmen’ designs that our talented students from Dishman McGinnis came up with,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “Despite everything that our students have been through this year with the pandemic, I am so happy they were able to participate in this fun and creative event, but also learn a lot during the process.”

Beginning Dec. 3, you can watch the 2020 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony online.

“At Dishman McGinnis Elementary, we are honored to represent the Commonwealth of Kentucky in the national ornament display this year,” said Shawn Perkins, principal at the school. “We look forward to our ornaments being placed on the America Celebrates trees and hope that people learn what makes our students proud to be from Kentucky.”

Mary Sansom said her visual art students created a collection of unique images of snowmen and women enjoying the best Kentucky has to offer:

“Images range from a snow woman in a large festive hat enjoying the winner’s circle at the Kentucky Derby to a snowman in full fishing gear proudly displaying a bass just pulled from a Kentucky lake,” she said.

Many of Sansom’s students had not studied Kentucky before this project and were excited to learn more about what makes the Commonwealth such a special place:

“They learned about everything from Fort Knox and the gold reserve, the Kentucky Horse Park and why our horses are world famous, to Muhammad Ali and his legacy,” Sansom said. “Often these students come from war-torn countries and Kentucky is the only safe place they know. The pride they had to learn about their new home state was heartwarming.

VIDEO: Kentucky Snowmen: America Celebrates Display

