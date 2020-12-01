Advertisement

Giving Tuesday: Phoenix Rising teams up with Donatos

Bowling Green non-profit, Phoenix Rising.
Bowling Green non-profit, Phoenix Rising.
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are many ways to give back for Giving Tuesday. The non-profit, Phoenix Rising has teamed up with Donatos to help raise funds for their organization.

Mention Phoenix Rising when you go to pay at the Donatos Fairview location and proceeds will go to the non-profit all day long.

Phoenix Rising works with youth impacted by domestic minor sex trafficking or the commercial sexual exploitation of children and is dedicated to helping victims and survivors of domestic sex trafficking in the United States.

Enjoy great food and support a great cause! #phoenixrisingky #donatosbgky #antitrafficking #pizzatime www.phoenixrisingky.org

Posted by Phoenix Rising on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

