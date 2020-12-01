Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested on several charges including strangulation

Kayseon Dugan
Kayseon Dugan(BCDC)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man was arrested on November 25 after a domestic complaint.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, when officers arrived at a home on Old Edmonton Road the victim was running out the back door concerned for her safety. Officers said Kasyeon Dugan was inside the home, armed with a knife and refusing to comply with commands. According to the report, Dugan refused to drop the knife and was tased and taken into custody.

Dugan was arrested and charged with Strangulation 1st Degree, Assault 4th Degree Domestic Minor Injury, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree Police Officer, Menacing.

