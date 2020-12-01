Advertisement

Hart Co. Jail conducts second round of COVID tests following outbreak

COVID outbreak in Hart County Jail
COVID outbreak in Hart County Jail(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Hart County Jail is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and inmates. According to Jailer Israel Bergenson, they are eight days into the outbreak.

After the first round of testing, 69 inmates and five deputies came back have tested positive.

Bergenson says they have separated the positive and negative inmates among 14 cells that he says are spacious.

“We’re fortunate so far that we just got slight headaches and stuffed up noses and very mild symptoms so far luckily,” he said.

The jail performed another round of testing Tuesday morning on all the negative inmates.

“Now we’re going to go back through and test all the negative people again to make sure that none of them has become positive, and if they have we’ll have to separate them out too,” said Bergenson.

There are roughly 150 inmates in the jail right now which means 46 percent of the jail’s population is COVID positive.

